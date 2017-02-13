‘Fifty Shades Darker’ dominates global box office

Cast members Jamie Dornan (left) and Dakota Johnson pose at the premiere of the film ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Los Angeles February 2, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — Fifty Shades Darker shot to the top of the worldwide weekend box office on its opening weekend.

According to estimates by ComScore, the second instalment Universal’s erotic trilogy, based on the novels by EL James, took in US$146.9 million (RM653.5 million) worldwide on the weekend ending February 12.

In second place was the animated comedy The Lego Batman Movie from Warner Bros, followed by Paramount’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

The top 10 worldwide weekend box office estimates, per data collected as of February 12, are:

1. Fifty Shades Darker — Universal — US$146.9 million

2. The Lego Batman Movie — Warner Bros. — US$92.6 million

3. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage — Paramount Pictures — US$70.8 million

4. John Wick: Chapter Two — Lionsgate — US$40.6 million

5. Split — Universal — US$17.8 million

6. La La Land — Lionsgate — US$16.5 million

7. Kung Fu Yoga — Multiple — US$16.0 million

8. Rings — Paramount Pictures — US$15.4 million

9. Cook Up a Storm — Multiple — US$12.1 million

10. Duckweed — Multiple — US$11.9 million — AFP-Relaxnews