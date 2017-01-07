Fifth Harmony start 2017 as a four-piece

The pop group marked the start of 2017 with a new portrait as a foursome. — Screengrab from Instagram.com/FifthHarmonyLOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Pop and R&B group Fifth Harmony shrunk to four members in December 2016, and have shared a new portrait illustrating their intention to continue.

“Twenty Seventeen” reads the caption on a photo of the remaining, red-clad members of Fifth Harmony — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui.

Camila Cabello left the group mid-December after almost five years on board, telling fans of her intention to “continue with my solo endeavours in the New Year” and that she wished Fifth Harmony “all the success in the world and true happiness” both as individuals and as a group.

The girl group came together during the making of 2012’s US season of talent competition The X Factor, releasing eight albums, five EPs and two Gold certified albums between then and now. — AFP-Relaxnews