Female stunt driver dies on Vancouver set of ‘Deadpool 2’

Video screenshot of 'Deadpool: No Good Deed'. — AFP pic VANCOUVER, AUg 15 — A female stunt driver has died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s superhero movie Deadpool 2 in downtown Vancouver during the filming of a stunt on a motorcycle, police said yesterday.

Local media reported that the stuntwoman appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which drove off the set and through the window of a building across the street. Police have not yet released the name of the woman or details of the accident.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning,” Dan Berger, spokesman for movie studio 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., said in a statement.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time,” he added.

The sequel to the 2016 superhero movie Deadpool starring Ryan Reynolds is currently being filmed in Vancouver.

The movie studio did not say whether production had been halted on following the accident. — Reuters