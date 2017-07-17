Female-driven Disney film ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ hopes to inspire (VIDEO)

(From left) Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey star in ‘A Wrinkle in Time’. — Screen capture via Reuters VideoLOS ANGELES, July 17 — Directed by Ava DuVernay A Wrinkle in Time the film tells the story of a young girl called Meg who, after her scientist father disappears, encounters celestial beings — Which (Oprah Winfrey), Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs Who (Mindy Kaling).

Together, along with a friend and her brother, Meg and the Mrs’s go on a space and time adventure to help her find her father and rid the universe of evil.

Duvernay is one of only a handful of female Hollywood directors to be allowed to take control over big-budget blockbusters.

Nearly all the cast and crew backstage at D23 talked about how they hoped the film would inspire.

A Wrinkle in Time goes on release in the US on March 9, 2018. — Reuters