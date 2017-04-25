Faye Dunaway felt ‘very guilty’ over Oscars best film mix-up

Presenter Warren Beatty holds an award envelope at the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 25 — It’s been months since that big Oscar blunder over the best picture winner, and Faye Dunaway is finally opening up about what happened that night.

In a recent interview with NBC Nightly News, Dunaway revealed she felt “very guilty” over the mix-up where La La Land was mistakenly announced as best picture instead of Moonlight by Warren Beatty.

“You don’t know what has happened,” she said when she realised what had transpired.

“I [felt] very guilty — I thought I could have done something, surely, why couldn’t I have seen Emma Stone’s name on the card?”

Dunaway, who presented the best picture Oscar with Beatty, said she initially thought he was joking while they were both onstage.

“So he took the card out, and he didn’t say anything,” she related. “He paused. He looked over at me, [then] offstage. He looked around. And I finally said, ‘You’re impossible’.

“I thought he was joking. I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren’s like that. He kind of holds the power and makes people — a dramatic pause. But it’s part of his charm.”

The mistake arose after a PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant handed Dunaway and Beatty the wrong envelope. After the embarrassing incident, both the Academy and PWC issued apologies.