‘Fast & Furious’ star Diesel brings high-octane ‘live’ show to London

LONDON, Jan 19 — The roaring engines and burning rubber of The Fast & The Furious films — one of cinema's highest-grossing franchises — are skidding off the screen and into the real world, as a 'live' stunt show based on the movies opened in London yesterday.

Fast & Furious Live, held in London’s O2 arena, aims to recreate the elaborate stunts for which the films are known.

“We talked about a ‘live’ show, but we’d never imagined it in the way that Rowland (creative director, Rowland French) imagined it,” actor Vin Diesel, one of the films’ main stars, told Reuters.

The show features around 40 vehicles, including tanks, trucks, a submarine and dozens of fire-spitting, customised muscle cars. It uses 3D projection technology to help give the illusion that car chases are taking place over distances much greater than the inside of an arena.

Fast and The Furious about a gang of illegal street racers, has spawned eight films since 2001, with two more in development, a forthcoming spin-off film, video games and theme park rides.

The franchise survived the death of one of its main stars, Paul Walker, killed in a car crash in 2013.

“I think he would totally get a kick out of, out of seeing our little movie turn into this show at the O2 arena,” Diesel said. “He’d get a kick out of that.” — Reuters