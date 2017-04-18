‘Furious 8’ sends Malaysia box office records tumbling (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — As of today, Universal's Fast And Furious 8 has earned over US$532 million at the worldwide box office, making this the biggest global debut for a film, ever.

According to the stats at Box Office Mojo, the eighth Fast And Furious instalment had beaten the offshore debut record of Jurassic World of over US$316 million and Star Wars: The Force Awakens worldwide opening of US$529 million.

Starting off in 2001 as an American movie with a very diverse cast about the street-racing subculture of Los Angeles, it is now one of the biggest movie franchises in Hollywood with the latest film achieving the largest opening in 17 countries where it is currently number one at the box office charts.

In Malaysia, the movie has generated US$6.8 million for its opening weekend — which is equal to RM29.9 million — since its release last week.

In Singapore, the film has beaten the previous local opening record held by Beauty and the Beast. Fast and Furious 8 scraped up US$2.8 million, equalling to S$3.9 million.

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron pose at the premiere of the ‘Fast and Furious 8’ movie in Berlin April 4, 2017. — Reuters picIn Cambodia, it held the records for highest opening day as well as the all-time highest-opening weekend for a movie in the country.

With the film opening worldwide only last week (April 13), its total grosses are expected to rise, thus no one would be surprised if Fast and Furious 8 were to hit the US$1 billion mark as soon as next week!

The last instalment from the franchise, Fast and Furious 7 (2015), made US$1.51 billion worldwide.

In Malaysia, the movie made US$5.6 million during its opening weekend and its total box office collection was US$15.9 million, making it the highest grossing box office movie of all time in the country to date.

In Singapore, the total box office collection for Fast and Furious 7 was US$6.81 million.

Latest developments have confirmed that Fast and Furious 9 is already being planned for 2019 and a 10th instalment is set for a 2021 release. — CinemaOnline