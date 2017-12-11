Fantasy romance ‘Shape of Water’ leads 2018 Golden Globe nods

A screengrab from Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming ‘The Shape of Water’ that stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer among others.LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy romance The Shape of Water led the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes today, landing seven nods, including for best drama film, director and actress Sally Hawkins.

Press freedom movie The Post had six nominations, including for its director, Steven Spielberg, and stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

Teen coming of age movie Lady Bird got four nominations, including for best musical or comedy film and for lead actress Saoirse Ronan.

British World War Two tale Dunkirk, small-town drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and gay romance Call Me By Your Name also won nominations in the best drama film category.

Best comedy or musical film nominees also included James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, racial horror movie Get Out, ice-skating saga I, Tonya and The Greatest Showman.

Winners will be announced on Jan. 7 at a televised ceremony hosted by Seth Meyers in Beverly Hills, California.

For television, British royal series The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things and This Is Us will compete for the best drama series award.

Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Master of None, SMILF and Will & Grace were nominated in the best TV comedy category. — Reuters