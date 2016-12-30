Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Fans uncover amazing connection between ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Friends’ (VIDEO)

Friday December 30, 2016
11:30 AM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Dec 30 — Nothing ever gets past the internet.

To prove our point, we present to you the brilliant minds behind 22 Vision, who has just discovered a rather freakish connection between the Christmas hit Home Alone and TV series Friends.

After an admirably thorough investigation, 22 Vision found that the house in Manhattan that Monica and Chandler move into during the final season of Friends, is in fact, the very same house the McAllisters lived in, in Home Alone!  

The evidence is plenty compelling. Check out the view from Monica and Chandler’s window. The McAllisters’ offers the exact same view! That famous Christmas wreath does not lie.

In case you remain unconvinced, 22 Vision is said to have contacted the residents of the Home Alone in Winnetka, Illinois, who have confirmed the claim.The house in Manhattan that Monica and Chandler move into during the final season of 'Friends', is in fact, the very same house the McAllisters lived in, in 'Home Alone'! The house in Manhattan that Monica and Chandler move into during the final season of 'Friends', is in fact, the very same house the McAllisters lived in, in 'Home Alone'!

