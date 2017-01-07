Last updated Sunday, January 08, 2017 12:09 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Fans appeal for Star Wars’ Leia to be made a Disney Princess

Saturday January 7, 2017
09:37 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

At least 20 die of hypothermia as cold wave sweeps across EuropeAt least 20 die of hypothermia as cold wave sweeps across Europe

Wayne Rooney equals Bobby Charlton’s goal markWayne Rooney equals Bobby Charlton’s goal mark

PAS now says yet to apply official permit for pro-Hadi’s Bill rallyPAS now says yet to apply official permit for pro-Hadi’s Bill rally

Heavy downpour causes flood in south Thailand, 18 deadHeavy downpour causes flood in south Thailand, 18 dead

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Still of ‘Star Wars, episode IV: A New Hope’. — Picture courtesy of LucasfilmStill of ‘Star Wars, episode IV: A New Hope’. — Picture courtesy of Lucasfilm

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Star Wars fans are petitioning the Walt Disney Corporation in the hope of getting Carrie Fisher’s character Leia made an official Disney Princess. 

The petition, which can be accessed at Change.org, requests that the movie powerhouse holds an induction ceremony for Leia to be appointed the title, as well as a memorial service for Fisher.

The petition, which was started by Cody Christensen, reads: “After the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess.”

Fisher, who is set to appear in the upcoming Episode VIII movie from the franchise, passed away on December 27. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline