Fans appeal for Star Wars’ Leia to be made a Disney Princess

Still of ‘Star Wars, episode IV: A New Hope’. — Picture courtesy of Lucasfilm

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Star Wars fans are petitioning the Walt Disney Corporation in the hope of getting Carrie Fisher’s character Leia made an official Disney Princess.

The petition, which can be accessed at Change.org, requests that the movie powerhouse holds an induction ceremony for Leia to be appointed the title, as well as a memorial service for Fisher.

The petition, which was started by Cody Christensen, reads: “After the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess.”

Fisher, who is set to appear in the upcoming Episode VIII movie from the franchise, passed away on December 27. — AFP-Relaxnews