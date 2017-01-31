Fallon parodies Trump’s policies with ‘Huge Wheel of Decisions’ (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 31 — Watch this hilarious parody as Jimmy Fallon plays Donald Trump responding to critics by explaining the ‘scientific process’ behind some of his recent decisions.

As this is a parody, the aforementioned ‘scientific process’ is about as random as it gets, with a ‘Huge Wheel of Decisions’ that Trump allegedly spins to make his executive decisions, including the repeal of Obamacare.

Jimmy Fallon parodies US President Donald Trump in a sketch on his show. — Picture via YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonFallon-Trump bemoaned how the wheel narrowly missed the ‘Nuke the moon just to see what happens’, and proceeded to bring out the ‘Wheel of Names’ to choose his Supreme Court nominee.

All we have to say is, we sure hope the real US president doesn’t make his decisions that way!