Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Fallon parodies Trump’s policies with ‘Huge Wheel of Decisions’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday January 31, 2017
05:26 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Ben Affleck steps down from directing solo ‘Batman’ movieThe Edit: Ben Affleck steps down from directing solo ‘Batman’ movie

The Edit: ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’, the man behind the billionaireThe Edit: ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’, the man behind the billionaire

Annuar Musa suspended from his post as MARA chairmanAnnuar Musa suspended from his post as MARA chairman

The Edit: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd make it Instagram official?The Edit: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd make it Instagram official?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, Jan 31 — Watch this hilarious parody as Jimmy Fallon plays Donald Trump responding to critics by explaining the ‘scientific process’ behind some of his recent decisions.

As this is a parody, the aforementioned ‘scientific process’ is about as random as it gets, with a ‘Huge Wheel of Decisions’ that Trump allegedly spins to make his executive decisions, including the repeal of Obamacare.

Jimmy Fallon parodies US President Donald Trump in a sketch on his show. — Picture via YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonJimmy Fallon parodies US President Donald Trump in a sketch on his show. — Picture via YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonFallon-Trump bemoaned how the wheel narrowly missed the ‘Nuke the moon just to see what happens’, and proceeded to bring out the ‘Wheel of Names’ to choose his Supreme Court nominee.

All we have to say is, we sure hope the real US president doesn’t make his decisions that way!

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline