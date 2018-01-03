Fall Out Boy, Camila Cabello: A look at some of the first big albums of 2018

Singer Camila Cabello poses with her award during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 13, 2017. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — The new year has arrived, and with it a roster of new and exciting albums on the horizon. Read on for a selection of some of the biggest album releases slated for the early days of 2018.

Camila Cabello, Camila (January 12)

The former Fifth Harmony member is set to release her debut solo album to kick off the year. Its lead single, Havana, was released in September and reached top spots on album charts around the world.

The Shins, A Worm’s Heart (January 19)

The indie group’s new album follows on from last year’s Heartworms and is a “flipped” version of the earlier LP: That is, its tracks feature all the same lyrics but appear in alternate versions — slow songs turned fast, and vice versa.

Fall Out Boy, Mania (January 19)

The seventh studio album from the band, which was founded by bassist Pete Wentz and guitarist Joe Strohman, was originally due out last September, and anticipation is high as fans await the pushed-back release.

Charlie Puth, Voicenotes (January 19)

Pop singer Charlie Puth has achieved success and built anticipation with the first tracks off from his upcoming album, the follow-up to 2016 debut Nine Track Mind.

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods (February 2)

The veteran pop singer has just revealed his new album is on the way, calling it a “personal album” inspired by his son, his wife Jessica Biel and “more so than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from”.

Dashboard Confessional, Crooked Shadows (February 9)

Those who came of age in the early oughts will remember the emo sounds of Dashboard Confessional, who are back with their first album since 2009’s After the Ending.

Franz Ferdinand, Always Ascending (February 9)

Mercury-winning indie band Franz Ferdinand is back with a long-awaited fifth album describes as “nothing short of a rebirth,” with a title track that features an experimental synth-y sound. — AFP-Relaxnews