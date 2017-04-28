Fall Out Boy announces new album and tour

US rock band Fall Out Boy has announced it has a new album, ‘M A N I A’ on the way and has shared its first single, ‘Young and Menace.’ — Picture by Fall Out Boy via AFPLOS ANGELES, April 28 — US rock band Fall Out Boy has announced it has a new album on the way and has shared its first single, Young and Menace.

Mania — styled M A N I A — will be the seventh studio album from the band, which was founded by bassist Pete Wentz and guitarist Joe Strohman and also features lead singer Patrick Stump and drummer Andy Hurley. Their previous LP, 2015’s American Beauty/American Psycho, included the hits Uma Thurman and Centuries.

According to the band, “many surprises” await before the album’s release on September 15.

On October 20, Fall Out Boy will start a US tour in support of the album that is currently set to run through November 18. Those who preorder the album via the band’s web store will get a pre-sale code to purchase advance tickets and VIP packages for the shows.

Young and Menace is available to stream. Find it here.

Watch the video for Young and Menace here. — AFP-Relaxnews