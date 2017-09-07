Fall films: Five movies to see ahead of awards season

A screengrab from George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ that stars Matt Damon.LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Jennifer Lawrence sinks into psychosis in Mother!, Matt Damon turns bloodthirsty in Suburbicon, Robert Pattinson will do anything to save his brother in Good Time, Joaquin Phoenix is cast as a tortured veteran in You Were Never Really Here and Todd Haynes returns with Wonderstruck: here are five movies due for release on the big screen between September and December that could also feature in the 90th Oscars next March.

Good Time

Representatives of a new generation of American directors, the Safdie brothers have given Robert Pattinson, the former heartthrob of teenage fans of Twilight, a more daring and nervous role.

Two brothers bungle a hold-up. Connie, played by Robert Pattinson, manages to get away, while Nick is arrested. Thereafter Connie desperately tries to free his brother.

By Ben and Joshua Safdie

With Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh

In cinemas now

Trailer: https://youtu.be/AVyGCxHZ_Ko

Mother!

What if, at the tender age of 27, Jennifer Lawrence received a fifth Oscars nomination and a second Academy Award, five years after "Silver Linings Playbook"? The role she plays in Darren Aronofsky's latest film could lead to the red carpet of the Dolby Theatre next March. Lawrence is cast as young mother whose tranquil existence is disturbed by uninvited guests and strange phenomena.

By Darren Aronofsky

With Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer

Release date: September 13/15

Trailer: https://youtu.be/XpICoc65uh0

Wonderstruck

The director of "I'm Not There" and "Carol," Todd Haynes returns to the big screen with an initiation story adapted from a novel by Brian Selznick, who already provided the inspiration for Scorsese’s "Hugo". It tells the tale of symmetrical and disturbing quests undertaken by two children living at different times in New York.

With Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams

Release date: October 20

Trailer: https://youtu.be/7Ryu1AWSh3g

Suburbicon

Premiered at the Venice Film Festival and on the program for this week’s Toronto Film Festival, the movie directed by George Clooney has a good chance chance of winning an invitation to the 90th Oscars. Written by the Coen brothers, it tells the story of dramatic events that bring about sudden change in the lives of a model family in a peaceful neighbourhood in the 1950s US. Matt Damon excels in the role of a straight-laced father who is not all that he seems.

By George Clooney

With Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac

Release date: October 27

Trailer: https://youtu.be/IYga2m0V2O0

You Were Never Really Here

Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in the drama by British director Lynne Ramsay was greeted with a standing ovation in Cannes — and we are not likely to forget him receiving the festival's Best Actor Award wearing Converse sneakers. Will we see a repeat of this at the Oscars? His role as a tortured veteran on a mission to rescue a senator’s daughter might garner him his first Academy Award in the wake of three nominations that did not meet with success.

By Lynne Ramsay

With Joaquin Phoenix and Alessandro Nivola

International release: November 8/ US release date tba.

Trailer: Youtu.be/EnKNEgIBd64 — AFP-Relaxnews