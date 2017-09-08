Autumn films: Five movies based on successful novels (VIDEO)

'Our Souls at Night'. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 — Stephen King, Jo Nesbø and Agatha Christie are just some of the major authors who have inspired the seventh art this fall.

It

More than 30 years after it was released in bookstores, Stephen King’s terrifying story has been adapted for film in the form of a diptych. The first film, which is to focus on the first part of the cult novel, will follow the fight between a group of terrorized children and an evil entity that likes to present itself as a clown. The follow-up, which tells the tale of how this combat continues once the children have grown up, is to be shot next year.

By Andrés Muschietti

With Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher and Finn Wolfhard

Release date: September 8

Trailer: https://youtu.be/xKJmEC5ieOk

Our Souls at Night

A romantic drama adapted from the eponymous novel by Kent Haruf, Our Souls at Night brings together Jane Fonda and Robert Redford, 37 years after their last collaboration. At age 75, Addie, who has been a widow for years, has suffered from loneliness ever since her children left her large family home. One day she decides to pay a visit to her neighbor Louis, who is a widower and also lives alone.

By Ritesh Batra

With Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, Judy Greer and Matthias Schoenaerts

Release date: September 29 on Netflix

Trailer: Youtu.be/MjVzSnkmF2Q

The Snowman

Norwegian writer Jo Nesbø provided the inspiration for this thriller which tells the story of an elite detective’s quest to catch a serial killer who always strikes during the first snowfall of winter. Michael Fassbender will play detective Harry Hole, the protagonist in a series of Nesbø’s books, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons and Val Kilmer.

By Tomas Alfredson

With Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, and Charlotte Gainsbourg

Release date: October 20

Trailer: https://youtu.be/GR9uc0ZO3z4

Murder on the Orient Express

Kenneth Branagh has directed this latest version of one of the world’s best-known crime novels. This time around, the Agatha Christie adaptation, which is to be released before the end of the year, will feature such stars as Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Josh Gad and the director himself, who will play the role of Hercule Poirot.

By Kenneth Branagh

With Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer

Release date: November 10

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Mq4m3yAoW8E

Wonder

Stephen Chbosky has set his sights on R.J. Palacio’s novel about a small boy with facial birth defects. Pushed by his parents, the child attends his local elementary school, where he has to contend with physical and verbal violence from his classmates. Julia Roberts plays the boy’s mother who bravely perseveres in her quest to combat intolerance.

By Stephen Chbosky

With Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay

Release date: November 17

Trailer: Youtu.be/ngiK1gQKgK8. — AFP-Relaxnews