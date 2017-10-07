Faizal Tahir gets second MTV Europe award nod

Faizal earned his first nod in 2015 but lost out to Vietnam’s Son Tung M-TP. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Faizal Tahir has been nominated in the Best South-east Asia Act category at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2017.

The annual ceremony organised by the popular music channel will take place in London on November 13.

This is the second time that Faizal has been nominated for the award. He earned his first nod in 2015 but lost out to Vietnam’s Sơn Tùng M-TP.

This year, Faizal is up against Isyana Sarasvati (Indonesia), The Sam Willows (Singapore), Slot Machine (Thailand), Palitchoke Ayanaputra (Thailand), James Reid (the Philippines) and Dam Vinh Hung (Vietnam).

As with previous years, the winner of the Best South-east Asia Act Award is determined by online votes.

To cast your vote for Faizal, log on to MTV EMA’s official website, www.mtvema.com/en-asia. Voting ends on November 11.

MTV EMA 2017 will be broadcast ‘live’ on MTV Asia (Astro Channel 713).