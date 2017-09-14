Eyra Rahman: I want Tiz to be Malaysia’s Cameron Diaz

Tiz Zaqyah can be Malaysia’s Cameron Diaz, says director Eyra Rahman. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — After rising to fame in the 2009 hit drama Nur Kasih, actress Tiz Zaqyah is always seen playing heavy roles such as in the drama series Soffiya, where she portrayed a rape victim, and in Cermin Kasih, where she became a psychotic prisoner.

Wanting to change people’s perspective of her, director Eyra Rahman cast the 28-year-old actress in her new film Kolestrol vs Cinta, stating that Tiz could evolve to be Malaysia’s Cameron Diaz.

“I always see Tiz in heavy roles; rarely does she take on comedic characters or play as the cheerful girl-next-door,” Eyra said during the press preview of Kolestrol vs Cinta at GSC Mid Valley yesterday.

“So I wanted to see if she could be turned somewhat into Malaysia’s Cameron Diaz, and in my opinion, she definitely nailed the part for this movie.”

When asked on her thoughts regarding the director’s opinion of her, the actress, whose last big-screen appearance was back in 2012, simply stated that she has given her all and hopes that it will translate well on screen.

The film, which underwent filming in Taiping, Perak and Penang, also marks the first collaboration between the two of them.

Kolestrol vs Cinta is a movie that revolves around Irfan, a young CEO whose ideal girl is someone leaning towards the heavier side of the scale. It’s bad news for the weight-conscious Krisya, as it seems that she must now discard her healthy way of living and work hard on increasing her weight, in hopes of making Irfan fall for her.

Also starring Kamal Adli, Vicha Saywho, Ardell Aryana, and Anam Azizan, the movie which marks Metrowealth’s 119th film, opens in cinemas nationwide starting today. — CinemaOnline