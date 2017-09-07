Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Extended trailer for ‘Mother!’ teases new plot details (VIDEO)

Thursday September 7, 2017
04:17 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Check out this new extended trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming horror-thriller Mother!, that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

J.Law and Bardem play a couple living in an isolated home whose lives are interrupted by uninvited creepy guests. Also starring in the film are Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), Mother!, is a riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.”

Mother! is set for release on September 15.

A screengrab from upcoming psychological horror-thriller ‘Mother!’ that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem among others. A screengrab from upcoming psychological horror-thriller ‘Mother!’ that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem among others.

