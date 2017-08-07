A peek at the creative process behind Laika Studios’ animation (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 ― Stop-motion animation is painstaking work, with the execution of each frame requiring surgical care and planning. It is no surprise that major studios tend to steer clear.

But if done right, stop-motion animation is an absolute wonder to behold, as this short video by Laika Studios shows.

One of the best stop-motion animation studios in the business currently, Laika Studios is responsible for breathing life into the likes of Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls and the visually stunning Kubo and the Two Strings. The video above illustrates the studio’s most compelling animated moments and how they were achieved.

From how they capture the movement of water to the puppet-sized street created for one of the films, this behind-the-scenes video is incredibly compelling and shows the level of dedication and craft shown by the good people at Laika Studios.

We can’t wait for their as-yet untitled fifth feature film! A scene from 'Kubo and the Two Strings'.