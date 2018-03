Expect bonus content with Blu-Ray release of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — Wonder how else Captain Phasma could have met her fate in Star Wars? Check out a bonus clip from the upcoming release of the Blu-Ray and digital versions of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Captain Phasma, played by Gwendolyn Christie meets a nasty end in the latest 'Star Wars'. — YouTube screencapApparently it’s a deleted scene from the film, where Phasma her comeuppance is fleshed out a little more.

The Blu-Ray will be out this March 27.