EXO to perform in Malaysia in March

EXO will be performing at Stadium Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on March 18. — Handout via TheHive.Asia KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Heads up, Malaysian EXO-Ls, ‘cos the boys are back!

Due to popular demand, one of the hottest boy bands in South Korea, EXO is back in town, bringing their brand new tour EXO PLANET #3 The EXO’rDIUM to Malaysia on March 18.

Back in July, the nine-member band already kicked off their tour with six dates in Seoul, setting a new record as the first K-pop group in history to have the longest solo concert ever run, at Seoul’s Olympic Gymnastic Arena, with over 84,000 spectators.

Inspired by the Latin word “exordium” which means “beginning”, the boys will also be touring in several other Asia cities including Bangkok, Taipei, Hong Kong and more.

Organised by Star Planet, the ticket launch for the upcoming EXO PLANET #3 — The EXO’rDIUM — in Kuala Lumpur will be held at the Atria Shopping Gallery (Event Hall, 1st Floor) on January 14 from 11am to 5pm.

Fans who purchased the ticket at the launch will be given the priority to purchase up to six tickets per person, and each ticket purchaser will get a concert poster and entitled to join a lucky draw contest to win express entry passes or merchandises.

Online booking will be available on the same day from 5pm onwards at starplanet.com.my, and on January 15, 2017 from 11am at ticketcharge.com.my — TheHive.Asia