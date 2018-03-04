Excitement grows ahead of tonight’s Academy Awards (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 4 ― Movie fans and the world's media descended on Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Boulevard yesterday (March 3) as final red carpet preparations were made ahead of today's Academy Awards.

“I originally planned the trip to visit a friend who I come to visit several times a year, I found out after I bought the ticket that it was Oscar weekend so we incorporated this into the agenda because I'm very excited about the Oscars, I see all the films and so this is really fun,” said tourist Chris Collins.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 90th Oscars tonight, and will have to navigate the #MeToo sexual misconduct scandal that has rocked Hollywood in front of a live audience of A-list celebrities, many of whom say they are victims, as well as millions watching at home.

He is also expected to throw in jokes about US President Donald Trump, last year's best picture flub, the biggest pop culture moments of the past year, and the movies and performances up for the highest honours in show business. ― Reuters

An Oscar statue is seen outside the Dolby Theatre during preparations for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles March 3, 2018. ― Reuters pic