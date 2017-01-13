Ex-wife accuses Robin Thicke of ‘excessively spanking’ their son

LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — Robin Thicke is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services for alleged child abuse after his ex-wife Paula Patton accused him of meting out 'excessive spanking' on their 6-year-old son, Julian.

The Blurred Lines singer, 39, is currently locked in a heated custody battle with Patton, 41, after the pair’s divorce was officially granted last March following a year-long separation.

According to legal documents obtained by People, Patton claims that she has “become concerned about [Thicke]’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian” over the past year.

In his declaration, Thicke however claims his ex-wife “holds residual anger” towards him because he and his family “would not permit her or her family” to attend the funeral of his late father, Alan Thicke, who died last month.

The singer also claimed his spanking was infrequent and an agreed-upon method of punishment.

“On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt,” Thicke said in a court declaration.

According to People and TMZ, an LA judge yesterday denied Patton’s request to limit Thicke’s joint custody.

“The judge denied all of Paula’s requests for custody,” a source close to the situation told People.

“She wanted more custody because of her allegations of physical abuse, which are untrue and unfounded.”

Representatives for Thicke and Patton have not responded to requests for comment.

