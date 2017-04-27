Ewan McGregor will star in live-action ‘Christopher Robin’ movie

Ewan McGregor is currently starring in season three of the FX anthology series 'Fargo'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 27 — The British star is the first actor named on the cast of Christopher Robin, a live-action movie based in the world of Winnie the Pooh, reports Variety.

Christopher Robin is the little boy who befriends the honey-loving bear in the original stories by Alan Alexander Milne. The character was inspired by the author’s own son.

In the upcoming Christopher Robin movie, that little boy is all grown up, echoing Peter Pan in Steven Spielberg’s Hook. The adult Christopher Robin has completely forgotten about the magical world of his youth and his imagination has faded. However, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore and the others help him rekindle his imagination and remind him of his childhood memories in the Hundred Acre Wood.

The film will be directed by Marc Forster (World War Z), based on a screenplay written by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). The project is not to be confused with Goodbye Christopher Robin, the biopic of author A.A. Milne that opens November 10 in the USA, starring Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars) and Margot Robbie.

Recently seen in T2 Trainspotting and the Beauty and the Beast remake, Ewan McGregor is currently starring in season three of FX’s Fargo anthology TV series. — AFP-Relaxnews