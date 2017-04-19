Ewan McGregor is totally interested in a Obi-Wan spinoff

It looks like Ewan McGregor might be interested in starring in a Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 19 — With the Star Wars franchise in full force at the moment, fans have been hoping for more spinoffs and it seems Ewan McGregor is also hoping for a certain one too.

Apparently McGregor would love for a Obi-Wan Kenobi film to happen and he’s be happy to do it. He had this to say in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly: “There’s no official offer, and I haven’t met them about it or anything. But I’ve always said that I’d be happy to do it if they wanted to do it.

“It would be a good segue between the last episode of the prequels and the new episodes. I think they’ve got films to make until the 2020s, so I don’t think it’s going to happen soon if it happens at all.”

While this does indicate that we won’t be seeing a Kenobi film for quite some time, we’re still not giving up that it happens — may the Force be with us all!