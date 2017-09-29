Everything is yellow in Lil Yachty’s new video

Rapper Lil Yachty has released a video for his single ‘Lady in Yellow’. — Picture via YouTube/ LilYachtyVEVOLOS ANGELES, Sept 29 — Rapper Lil Yachty has released a video for his single Lady in Yellow that lives up to its name.

After one brief scene in a rainbow-coloured kitchen, the video becomes a tribute to yellow, from clothes to walls to a taxi, a fan and a trampoline, and of course, the yellow-clad lady of the song’s title.

Yachty sports yellow, too, although some scenes find him in a white get-up, and his red braids add a punch of colour throughout.

Lady in Yellow appears on the rapper’s debut studio album, Teenage Emotions, which dropped in May.

In addition to the video, this week Yachty and fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug shared their collaboration “On Me,” which will feature on an album from music label Quality Control.

Watch the video for Lady in Yellow here. — AFP-Relaxnews