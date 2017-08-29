Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Evangeline Lilly shares first look of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ suit

Tuesday August 29, 2017
Tools

Cast member Evangeline Lilly poses at the premiere of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 9, 2014. — Reuters picCast member Evangeline Lilly poses at the premiere of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 9, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Evangeline Lilly has released a first look of herself in character as The Wasp aka Hope van Dyne.

Lilly will be reprising her role in the upcoming Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp and she took to Twitter to post her new costume to celebrate comic book artist Jack Kirby’s 100th birthday. Kirby co-created Janet van Dyne (the original Wasp) along with Stan Lee back in 1963.

She captioned the tweet: “I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby’s 100th birthday.” The costume was first teased at the end of 2015’s Ant-Man.

Lilly was earlier this month spotted on set with co-stars Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas who will be reprising their roles as Ant-Man Scott Lang and Hank Pym respectively. Ant-Man and the Wasp will take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War.  

 

