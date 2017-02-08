Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 11:06 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Eva Green to play Virginia Woolf in love story for the big screen

Wednesday February 8, 2017
10:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Consumer group says pig logo will help ‘not smart’ MuslimsConsumer group says pig logo will help ‘not smart’ Muslims

Pope speaks out on Myanmar’s ‘tortured and killed’ RohingyasPope speaks out on Myanmar’s ‘tortured and killed’ Rohingyas

The Edit: Madonna says felt ‘compelled’ to adopt twinsThe Edit: Madonna says felt ‘compelled’ to adopt twins

Joseph Schooling: This year, I will prove I am no flukeJoseph Schooling: This year, I will prove I am no fluke

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Eva Green will play icon Virginia Woolf. — Reuters picEva Green will play icon Virginia Woolf. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Actresses Eva Green and Gemma Arterton will play friends and lovers in a new film based on the literary icon Virginia Woolf's relationship with socialite and fellow author Vita Sackville-West. 

In Vita & Virginia, Green will play Virginia Stephen, who married Leonard Woolf in 1912 and then met socialite and author Vita Sackville-West (played by Arterton), wife of Harold Nicolson in 1922, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair developed a romantic and sexual relationship that lasted over a decade, and continued their friendship until Woolf's death in 1941.

The film will be directed by Briton Chanya Button and adapted from a play penned by Eileen Atkins which debuted in 1992. Atkins will be adapting the play for the big screen. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline