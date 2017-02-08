Eva Green to play Virginia Woolf in love story for the big screen

Eva Green will play icon Virginia Woolf. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Actresses Eva Green and Gemma Arterton will play friends and lovers in a new film based on the literary icon Virginia Woolf's relationship with socialite and fellow author Vita Sackville-West.

In Vita & Virginia, Green will play Virginia Stephen, who married Leonard Woolf in 1912 and then met socialite and author Vita Sackville-West (played by Arterton), wife of Harold Nicolson in 1922, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair developed a romantic and sexual relationship that lasted over a decade, and continued their friendship until Woolf's death in 1941.

The film will be directed by Briton Chanya Button and adapted from a play penned by Eileen Atkins which debuted in 1992. Atkins will be adapting the play for the big screen. — AFP-Relaxnews