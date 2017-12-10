Eurovision 2017 winner Salvador Sobral goes for heart transplant

Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev May 14, 2017. — Reuters picLISBON, Dec 10 — Portugal’s Salvador Sobarl, the winner of Eurovision Song Contest 2017, is recovering in hospital after undergoing a heart transplant.

The surgeons at the Santa Cruz Hospital in Lisbon said the singer, who won singing a ballad his sister Luisa wrote, said he was ‘doing well’ after the surgery.

According to Portuguese publication Publico Daily, the surgeons said: “He was very well prepared. He is a young man who understood the difficulties of this type of procedure.’

Sobral is expected to take a while to recover from the surgery but are hopeful that he would be able to live a ‘completely normal life’.

The singer had suffered from a longstanding heart condition won the song contest for Portugal for the first time with his song Amar Pelis Dois (Love for Both of Us).

He announced in September that he was taking a break from performing while waiting for a suitable donor.