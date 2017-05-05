Erykah Badu plots international tour

US singer Erykah Badu. — AFP picNEW YORK, May 5 — Erykah Badu has revealed plans for an international tour that starts this week and includes dates through October.

The R&B artist revealed the news and full tour schedule on Wednesday via Twitter.

Her “Badu vs Everythang” tour begins this month with shows at the funk festivals of Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, then continues with a show in New Orleans at the end of the month.

The tour picks up again in July, when the artist has shows scheduled in London and Paris, at the North Sea Jazz Fest in Rotterdam and the Montreux festival in Switzerland, and in Italy, Denmark and Finland.

From July 20 she’ll be back Stateside for shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, North California, Virginia, New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, among others, through September 23.

From October 1 through 12, she’ll play seven shows in Japan. Badu’s most recent album was 2015’s But You Caint Use My Phone.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of her 1997 debut album, Baduism. — AFP-Relaxnews