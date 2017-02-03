Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 9:09 pm GMT+8

Eric Clapton biopic taps Oscar-winning producer to direct

Friday February 3, 2017
The biopic will highlight both Clapton's career and personal life. — AFP picThe biopic will highlight both Clapton's career and personal life. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — Oscar and Emmy-winning producer Lili Fini Zanuck has signed on to direct the documentary feature Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars, with producer John Battsek also on board for the project.

Zanuck’s credits include Driving Miss Daisy and Bessie—both of which won Academy and Emmy awards respectively—while Battsek’s acheivements include Oscar-winners One Day in September and Searching for Sugar Man.

The film will examine both Clapton’s stellar career and personal life, with first footage to be unveiled to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market.

Altitude Film Sales is handling international sales, and Altitude Film Distribution has taken UK rights.

Chris King—who won a BAFTA for “Senna” and whose other credits include Amy and Exit Through the Gift Shop, both of which won American Cinema Editors’ EDDIE awards—is the editor on the project (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

