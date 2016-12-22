Enter Wes Anderson’s raffle for a chance to star in the director’s next film (VIDEO)

Wes Anderson is running a raffle competition to give one lucky fan the chance to voice a character in his next movie. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — A raffle competition on CrowdRise is offering one lucky fan the chance to voice a character in Wes Anderson’s next animated movie, Isle of Dogs.

By making a US$10 (RM44.80) donation to the Film Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Martin Scorsese dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history, Wes fans will be entered into the raffle for a chance to win a trip for two to London for an unforgettable experience of the director’s next film.

Isle of Dogs will feature the voices of Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Yoko Ono and more.

One lucky winner will not only record the ‘voice’ of a dog in the film, with barking, howling and whimpering possibly required, but will also receive a tour of the sets and production to see how the film is being made and meet Wes himself.

WesVideo121916 from Crowdrise on Vimeo.

Fifty runners up will receive a Criterion collection DVD signed by Wes and another 25 runners up will receive a signed DVD and signed copy of The Wes Anderson Collection book. — AFP-Relaxnews