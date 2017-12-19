Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are now parents to twins

Tuesday December 19, 2017
05:49 PM GMT+8

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are rarely pictured together despite their decade-long relationship. — AFP picEnrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are rarely pictured together despite their decade-long relationship. — AFP picMIAMI, Dec 19 — Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — after a super-secret pregnancy.

TMZ who was the first to report the news said the birth took place on Saturday in Miami, Florida.

Their names are reportedly Nicholas and Lucy, according to the gossip site.

The newborns are the first children of both the 42-year-old Latin heartthrob and 36-year-old athlete.

The notoriously private pair have been together for over a decade and first met on the set of his music video, Escape.

They have remained mum over their relationship status despite being dogged by marriage rumours for years.

