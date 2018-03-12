Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Emma Watson rumoured to be dating ‘Glee’ star Chord Overstreet

Monday March 12, 2018
02:24 PM GMT+8

A file picture of actress Emma Watson. — AFP picA file picture of actress Emma Watson. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 12 — Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet continue to fuel romance rumours after being spotted together yet again recently.

Watson and Glee star Overstreet were snapped holding hands while out for a stroll in Los Angeles and there’s lots of talk on their relationship status with both of them seen smiling affectionately in the shots.

While neither has commented on their personal life, Emma and Chord were also previously spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together and they also attended a concert together in February.    

Watson has gone out of her way to keep her personal life private. She split from boyfriend of two years William “Mack” Knight last year.  

