Emma Watson on why Belle is a better role model than Cinderella

Actress Emma Watson plays Belle in the live-action movie, ‘Beauty and the Beast’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 ― If you had to pick between Belle and Cinderella, could you decide? Emma Watson apparently didn’t have a problem which is why she turned down the role of Cinderella in Kenneth Branagh's 2015 live action remake of the Disney animated classic.

Watson instead opted to accept the role of Belle in the live-action movie, Beauty and the Beast. Actress Lily James eventually stepped into the princess' glass slippers, with Cate Blanchett and Richard Madden rounding out the film's cast.

So why did Watson accept the role of Belle? “She manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view,” Watson reveals.

“She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspective — not swayed by fear-mongering or scapegoating,” Watson said in a cover story for Total Film.

Beauty and the Beast is an adaptation of the Disney fairy tale about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fell in love. The film also stars Luke Evans, Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci.

It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will be released March 17, 2017.