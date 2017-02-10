Emma Watson is being watched in ‘The Circle’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — Based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Dave Eggers, The Circle stars Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Patton Oswalt, and Bill Paxton.

Mae Holland (played by Watson) goes to work at a Silicon Valley powerhouse called 'The Circle', and is encouraged by company founder Eamon Bailey (Hanks) to live her life with complete transparency — but she soon finds out the real danger when everyone is watching.

The science-fiction thriller is scheduled to be released on April 28 this year, by EuropaCorp and STX Entertainment.

Emma Watson stars as Mae Holland in the science-fiction thriller 'The Circle'. — File pic