Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 12:45 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Emma Watson is being watched in ‘The Circle’ (VIDEO)

Friday February 10, 2017
12:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Two fly flag for Malaysia in new ‘Asia’s Next Top Model’The Edit: Two fly flag for Malaysia in new ‘Asia’s Next Top Model’

The Edit: Baby on the way for Statham and RosieHWThe Edit: Baby on the way for Statham and RosieHW

For security, Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5m glass wallsFor security, Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5m glass walls

The Edit: Island life — AirAsia X says ‘aloha’ to HawaiiThe Edit: Island life — AirAsia X says ‘aloha’ to Hawaii

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — Based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Dave Eggers, The Circle stars Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Patton Oswalt, and Bill Paxton. 

Mae Holland (played by Watson) goes to work at a Silicon Valley powerhouse called 'The Circle', and is encouraged by company founder Eamon Bailey (Hanks) to live her life with complete transparency — but she soon finds out the real danger when everyone is watching.

The science-fiction thriller is scheduled to be released on April 28 this year, by EuropaCorp and STX Entertainment.

Emma Watson stars as Mae Holland in the science-fiction thriller 'The Circle'. — File picEmma Watson stars as Mae Holland in the science-fiction thriller 'The Circle'. — File pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline