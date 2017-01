Emma Stone wins Globe for best actress in musical for ‘La La Land’

Emma Stone poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Emma Stone won the Golden Globe yesterday for best actress in a comedy or musical film for her role in La La Land — increasing the whimsical movie's haul of statuettes to six.

Stone bested Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Lily Collins (Rules Don't Apply), Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins). — AFP