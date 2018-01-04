Eminem takes headlining spot in Governors Ball lineup

Musician Eminem attends the premiere of ‘Southpaw’ in New York July 20, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Following on the heels of this year’s Coachella lineup announcement, New York City’s Governors Ball has just revealed its own 2018 artist roster, with Eminem on board to headline both events.

At the Governors Ball, taking place on Randall’s Island June 1-3, the rapper with be joined by fellow headliners Jack White, Travis Scott and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Other highlights include appearances by Pharrell Williams’s group N.E.R.D., which recently made a comeback with a new album release, and the New Jersey punk rock band the Gaslight Anthem, which has recently been on hiatus and will perform "The ‘59 Sound" in honor of the breakthrough album’s tenth anniversary.

Also lined up are Diplo and Mark Ronson with a new project called Silk City.

The Governors Ball announcement comes just hours after the reveal of the Coachella lineup, which is notable for its lack of a rock band among top headliners for the first time in its history. Eminem, Beyoncé and The Weeknd will all headline that festival, which runs over two weekends in April.

Tickets for the Governors Ball are on sale now at govball.com/tickets, with special pricing lasting through Wednesday, until January 4 at midnight New York time. — AFP-Relaxnews