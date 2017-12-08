Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eminem drops ‘Revival’ single ‘Untouchable’ (VIDEO)

Friday December 8, 2017
11:54 PM GMT+8

Musician Eminem attends the premiere of ‘Southpaw’ in New York July 20, 2015. — Reuters picMusician Eminem attends the premiere of ‘Southpaw’ in New York July 20, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 8 — A week ahead of the release of his highly anticipated album Revival, Eminem has revealed the LP’s cover art and shared its latest single, Untouchable.

First, Eminem revealed the cover art on Wednesday night with a bit of theatrics: the American flag-focused imagery was projected onto a building in Detroit for all to see. Watch a drone video of the spectacle below.

A day after the art reveal, Eminem announced the release of Untouchable via social media.

Following on from Eminem’s collaboration with Beyoncé, Walk of Water, Untouchable finds the rapper touching on a number of hot-button issues, building on the politically charged freestyle rap he delivered during the BET Awards in October.

The new track is now available to stream or buy via shady.sr/RevivalIn. Revival is set for release December 15. — AFP-Relaxnews

