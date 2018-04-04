Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eminem drops gory video for ‘Framed’

Wednesday April 4, 2018
A file picture of US singer Eminem — AFP picA file picture of US singer Eminem — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 4 — The rapper plays a serial killer in the blood-spattered video for the track from his album Revival.

The video begins with a news report that Eminem has escaped from a psychiatric facility, which is quickly followed by scenes of the rapper with blood and knives. He barricades himself in a house with bloodstained bodies.

Despite disturbing lyrics such as “But when murdering females better pay attention to these details/Or you could be derailed”, the singer maintains his innocence (“There’s a missing person, so what? He’s got nothing to do with me/ I’m almost certain I was framed”). But the video finally shows him trapped into confessing and being led back to the asylum.

The clip, directed by James Larese, follows three other videos for Revival tracks: Walk on Water (featuring Beyoncé), River (with Ed Sheeran) and a lyric video for Untouchable.

Watch the video here. — AFP-Relaxnews

