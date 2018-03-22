Elvis Costello covers Johnny Cash poem ‘I’ll Still Love You’

Legendary singer, songwriter Elvis Costello. — AFP picLONDON, March 22 — Renowned British musician Elvis Costello has paid tribute to the late Johnny Cash with a track entitled I’ll Still Love You. It will be part of a compilation of songs based on poems and letters written by the king of country.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words will be released on April 6. This tribute album will feature 16 tracks based on poetry and previously unpublished letters written by Johnny Cash (who died in 2003).

The album will include Elvis Costello’s interpretation of I’ll Still Love You which has been unveiled on YouTube. Cash fans will also be treated to Chris Cornell’s version of You Never Knew My Mind. The Soundgarden singer died on May 18, 2017.

Listen to I’ll Still Love You sung by Elvis Costello here.

Tracklist for Johnny Cash: Forever Words:

1. Forever/I Still Miss Someone: Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

2. To June This Morning: Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

3. Gold All Over the Ground: Brad Paisley

4. You Never Knew My Mind: Chris Cornell

5. The Captain’s Daughter: Alison Krauss and Union Station

6. Jellico Coal Man: T. Bone Burnett

7. The Walking Wounded: Rosanne Cash

8. Them Double Blues: John Mellencamp

9. Body on Body: Jewel

10. I’ll Still Love You: Elvis Costello

11. June’s Sundown: Carlene Carter

12. He Bore It All: Daily and Vincent

13. Chinky Pin Hill: I’m With Her

14. Goin’, Goin’, Gone: Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun

15. What Would I Dreamer Do?: The Jayhawks

16. Spirit Rider: Jamey Johnson

Preorder the album here. — AFP-Relaxnews