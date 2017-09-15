Elvis Christmas album with orchestra coming this autumn

A new Elvis Presley Christmas album will be released on October 6. — Handout via AFPMEMPHIS, Sept 15 — A new Elvis Presley Christmas album, featuring vocals by the legendary entertainer and accompaniment by the London-based Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, has been announced for release on October 6.

The album will mark the third time the RPO has recorded an album accompanying The King: the first, released two years ago and entitled If I Can Dream, topped the UK charts and was followed a year later by The Wonder of You.

In Christmas with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, vocals from two previous Christmas albums that Elvis recorded in 1957 and 1971 will be joined with new arrangements by the Orchestra.

The holiday album will be out October 6 on CD, LP and digitally; on November 24, a deluxe version will be released in CD and digital formats, containing four bonus tracks featuring symphonic versions of material from Elvis’s Peace in the Valley EP.

The RPO will perform material from the album in late November during a six-date UK tour to Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The track list is as follows:

1. Santa Claus Is Back in Town

2. White Christmas

3. Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

4. Merry Christmas Baby

5. Blue Christmas

6. I’ll Be Home for Christmas

7. Winter Wonderland

8. Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)

9. Silver Bells

10. Oh Little Town of Bethlehem

11. O Come, All Ye Faithful

12. The First Noel

13. Silent Night — AFP-Relaxnews