Elton John gets music bigwigs to judge YouTube competition

Singer Elton John performs at the benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, March 2, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 11 ― Superstar Elton John has roped in well-known names in the music industy to be judges for his YouTube competition series The Cut, aimed at finding the director for some of his famous songs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the superstar has name Jeffrey Katzenberg, Barry Jenkins and Melina Matsoukas to serve as judges.

The Cut was first announced in December and is now accepting music video entries for three of John’s famous songs, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer and Bennie and the Jets. According to the report, each song has different requirements such as animation for Rocket Man, live-action video for Tiny Dancer and choreography for Bennie.

Deadline for submission is January 23. Entries will then be shortlisted for Katzenberg, Jenkins and Matsoukas to judge along with John and his writing buddy Bernie Taupin.

The winners will have their entries premiere on YouTube this summer.

Winners will also be awarded US$10,000 (RM44,745) each to help with their future projects. In addition, the competition is also donating US$20,000 to a charity of each judge’s choice.