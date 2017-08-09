Elon Musk, Amber Heard break silence on split

A screenshot Amber Heard sharedon Instagram of herself with Elon Musk while at dinner together in Australia.LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — It looks like Elon Musk and Amber Heard have both confirmed that they indeed have split based on their recent comments on her social media account.

Heard took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and The Little Mermaid’s Ariel with forks in the hair which she aptly captioned: “Put a fork in it.”

The second snap she shared had the words “Give” and “Love” written in roses, with this caption to go with it: “Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time.

“In this case, I’d like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times,” she added.

Musk had his own response and commented: “Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another.

“Long distance relationship when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”

The couple first sparked romance rumours after being spotted together mid last year, after Heard’s extremely public split from Johnny Depp.

