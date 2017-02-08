Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 11:37 am GMT+8

Ellen Burstyn to make directorial debut at 84 with ‘Bathing Flo’

Wednesday February 8, 2017
09:22 AM GMT+8

American actress Ellen Burstyn will be making her directorial debut with dark comedy ‘Bathing Flo’. — AFP picAmerican actress Ellen Burstyn will be making her directorial debut with dark comedy ‘Bathing Flo’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — The 84-year-old American actress Ellen Burstyn has now turned her hand to directing with dark comedy Bathing Flo, according to Deadline.

Inspired by the life of Thruline manager-producer Danny Sherman, Bathing Flo follows the experiences of lead character Danny who finds that his house-sitting responsibility also includes caring for the house owner’s elderly mother, Flo. Bathing Flo was written by actress/writer Lauren Lake. Both Lake and the Oscar/Tony/Emmy-Award-wining Burstyn are set to star in the movie. Burstyn will also serve as EP.

While the news about Burstyn’s directorial debut broke in 2014, the project has take several years to get off the ground. — AFP-Relaxnews

