Elle Fanning to star in Max Minghella’s ‘Teen Spirit’

Saturday February 11, 2017
10:14 AM GMT+8

Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters picCast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — US actress Elle Fanning has landed the plum role of leading lady in Teen Spirit, the directorial debut for the son of the late Academy Award-winning director Anthony Minghella.

Helmed and written by Max Minghella, who made his screenwriting debut last year with The 9th Life of Louis Drax, the film is currently in pre-production and is set to be unveiled to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

On working with Fanning, Minghella said: “It’s an absolute thrill to be collaborating with Elle on this project. Along with an extraordinary singing voice, she brings an emotional complexity to this character which is invaluable” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The feature focuses on the story of a shy Eastern European teen from a small town, who dreams of pop stardom and is catapulted into a new world after she enters an international singing competition with the help of an unlikely mentor. — AFP-Relaxnews

