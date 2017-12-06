Ella’s epic symphony

Ella renders her timeless hits with the orchestra. — Pictures courtesy of the Malaysian Philharmonic OrchestraKAULA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Performing with a 90-piece orchestra is one thing. Knowing your mentor is in the audience is another.

Yet, no matter how nerve-wrecking that must have been, Malaysia’s rock queen Ella Aminuddin rose to the occasion as she had the crowd eating out of her hands during her two-night performances last weekend.

Held at the prestigious Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, Kuala Lumpur, Ella was backed by her band and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

The show blew away the audience, including her mentor Lord Lokman, instrumental in discovering Ella in 1980 and subsequently formed Ella and The Boys.

Lord was beaming with pride when his composition Dua Insan Bercinta permeated the hall.

It was played by the orchestra and the band — Rizal Halim (guitar), Edrie Hashim (guitar), Syed Shahir Faizal (bass), Jenny Chin (piano) and Derrick Siow (drums).

“The harp intro was beautiful. Hats off to the arranger for turning this rock number into an epic symphonic song.”

However, the 59-year-old veteran was disappointed the band’s performance seemed a little drowned out.

“When I watched rock bands such as Scorpions and Deep Purple performing with orchestras, the band’s respective instruments could still be heard prominently.

“But I guess this is an MPO concert and they wanted to showcase their musicians.

“I’m sure orchestra lovers enjoyed the show. As a rocker, I enjoyed myself but it missed the elements of a rock band.”

Edrie, one of the guitarists who played with Ella at her 30th anniversary concert at Stadium Malawati in Shah Alam April last year, echoed Lord’s sentiments.

“There was a clear difference,” he said.

“At the philharmonic hall, everything is more symphonic while at Malawati, everyone was out to rock and roll.

“The vibe is different. It is not a rock concert.”

As this was his first time playing with the orchestra, Edrie had a hard time keeping his volume down.

“That’s a rocker’s trademark — guitars and drums must be loud.

“During rehearsals, we were told we were too loud. The orchestra requested we lowered our volume.

“I think if we were to put every instruments’ volumes on high, the hall couldn’t handle it,” he jests.

“But kudos to Ella and the orchestra. They took her songs to another level. I am sure the audience enjoyed it.

The band was thrilled to perform with renowned musicians.”

Ella performed her evergreen hits and a medley featuring — Sepi Sekuntum Mawar Merah, Cinta Selembut Sutera, Tiada Tangis Lagi, Retak and Demi.

Ella also belted out Ku Sedia from her latest album Peace, Love, Rindu, which was composed and re-arranged by Chin.

Orchestra conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose said, “It may not have been a perfect concert.

“But we put in a lot of effort and it was worth it.

“Everybody gave their best and I’m sure the audience enjoyed every moment of it.”

There are also talks about releasing the concert in CD format, which is great news for fans who missed the show.