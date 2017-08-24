Elizabeth Debicki cast as Virginia Woolf in ‘Vita & Virginia’ film

Actress Elizabeth Debicki attends the premiere of ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York, August 11, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Actress Elizabeth Debicki — star of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Night Manager — has been tapped to play literary icon Virginia Woolf in an upcoming film about around the writer and her lover, 1920s socialite Vita Sackville-West.

The film, titled Vita & Virginia, is an adaptation of the award-winning play by actress and writer Eileen Atkins, and will be based on the love letters between Woolf and Sackville-West, with British director Chanya Button (Burn, Burn, Burn) on board to helm the project.

Debicki, who got her big break playing Jordan Baker in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby in 2013, will star opposite Gemma Arterton, who is attached to play Vita in the period drama.

Italian actress Isabella Rossellini has also joined the cast of the film, which also includes Rupert Penry-Jones and Peter Ferdinando, with principle photography scheduled to begin in Ireland this September (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews