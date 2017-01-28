Elizabeth Banks’ new cop comedy pilot ordered by ABC

US actress Elizabeth Banks. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — A new comedy produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman could be coming to ABC.

The channel has ordered a pilot of the show, which comes from Warner Bros. and is titled The Trustee, reports Variety.

Written by Jay Scherick and David Ronn, the story tells the tale of the friendship between two women — one a female police detective and the other an ex-con — with completely different perspectives on crime.

Banks is best known for her work on hit movies and shows such as the Pitch Perfect 2 and the Hunger Games franchise. — AFP-Relaxnews