Last updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 11:49 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Elizabeth Banks’ new cop comedy pilot ordered by ABC

Saturday January 28, 2017
10:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Mengapa Soo Wincci mahu jadi ‘tikus putih’?ProjekMMO: Mengapa Soo Wincci mahu jadi ‘tikus putih’?

The Edit: ABC picks up comedy pilot ‘The Trustee’ from Elizabeth BanksThe Edit: ABC picks up comedy pilot ‘The Trustee’ from Elizabeth Banks

Wolves stun Liverpool in FA Cup with 2-1 winWolves stun Liverpool in FA Cup with 2-1 win

Theresa’s mission to Ankara: Seeking stronger Turkey tiesTheresa’s mission to Ankara: Seeking stronger Turkey ties

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US actress Elizabeth Banks. — AFP picUS actress Elizabeth Banks. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — A new comedy produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman could be coming to ABC.

The channel has ordered a pilot of the show, which comes from Warner Bros. and is titled The Trustee, reports Variety.

Written by Jay Scherick and David Ronn, the story tells the tale of the friendship between two women — one a female police detective and the other an ex-con — with completely different perspectives on crime.

Banks is best known for her work on hit movies and shows such as the Pitch Perfect 2 and the Hunger Games franchise. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline