Elisabeth Moss wins lead actress Emmy for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Elizabeth Moss accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — Elisabeth Moss today won the Emmy for best leading actress in a drama series for her central role in the dystopian The Handmaid’s Tale.

The 35-year-old won her first Emmy for playing Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale, the dark story of a misogynistic dictatorship that takes shape in New England in response to a fertility crisis.

The series, carried by the on-demand service Hulu, also won the Emmy for best drama series.

Moss, who became known for her very different roles in The West Wing and Mad Men, in her acceptance speech thanked Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood who wrote the book The Handmaid’s Tale on which the series is based. — AFP